CHURCH HILL, Md. - Queen Anne's County officials have confirmed a case of rabies in a feral cat colony on a farm in the area of Kling's Lane in Church Hill.
Officials say any trapping of cats will be limited to the affected colony and done only as needed. They say there is no indication the rabies issue extends broadly into the Church Hill community right now.
They say the county's Department of Health notified locals in the immediate area on Oct. 16.
They say the overall risk of rabies remains low, but they are asking locals to remain vigilant, especially in areas where rabies cases have been found.
Rabies is a deadly viral disease transmitted through a bite, scratch, or saliva of an infected animal.
Rabies can be prevented through routine vaccination of pets and feral cats.
Queen Anne's County officials remind folks of how best to prevent the spread by:
- Avoid approaching, handling, or feeding stray animals or wildlife, including raccoons, bats, and foxes.
- Ensure pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations
- If feeding a feral cat colony, ensure all cats in the community are vaccinated against rabies through local Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs and services.
- Report unusual or aggressive animal behavior to Queen Anne's County animal control at 410-758-2393.
Queen Anne's County animal services will be offering a rabies clinic during their Fur Festival Saturday, Oct. 24 at the 4-H Park in Centreville from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
You can book an appointment online here. They add if you plan to bring in a feral cat for a vaccination, please leave them in a trap for the safety of the staff.