WILLARDS, MD - The Wicomico County Health Department has announced a raccoon tested positive for rabies in Willards on Tuesday.
The Health Department says the raccoon was found near Bethel Road and New Hope Road on March 26th. The positive test has prompted the Department to warn neighbors to stay vigilant and avoid contact with stray or wild animals.
The following tips were offered to help prevent a rabies infection:
-Keep pets confined
-Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals
-Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone
-Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.
-Avoid feeding or watering pets outside
-Secure outside garbage lids
Wicomico County residents can report human or animal contact such as bites or scratches to the Wicomico County Health Department at 410-546-4446. More information on rabies can be found at the Health Department’s website.