POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - A racoon tested positive for rabies in Pocomoke City, according to the Worcester County Health Department.
Health officials say the raccoon was found in the area of Oak Hall Road.
They recommend if anyone came into contact with the rabid raccoon, to call the department immediately at 410-352-3234.
Officials also recommend the following measures to avoid contracting rabies:
- Immediately report sick animals and animals acting unusually, as there may or will be more rabid animals in an area where one has been identified. Stop contact with people or pets. Call Animal Control or the local police station.
- Do not touch your pet if it has had contact with a wild animal.
- Make sure all pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.
- Do not let your pets roam free.
- Do not leave food outdoors.
- Teach children to stay away from wild animals and animals they do not know.
Maryland and Worcester County Law require current rabies vaccinations for any dogs, cats, or ferrets older than 4 months.