GEORGETOWN, DE - DelDOT says Zoar Road will be closed for railroad maintenance.
According to transportation officials, Delmarva Central Railroad forces will be resurfacing and performing general maintenance at their crossing on Zoar Road beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 14. The work will require the full closure of Zoar Road. Officials say message boards will be posted in advance, advising motorists of the closure.
A vehicular detour will be posted as follows:
- Southbound: Zoar Road to Bethesda Road to Governor Stockley Road back to Zoar Road
- Northbound: Zoar Road to Governor Stockley Road to Bethesda Road back to Zoar Road
The closure will be in place 24 hours per day. The work is expected to be completed, and the detour lifted no later than 10 p.m. on Friday, July 19.