WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Several government agencies and faith-based institutions are upping their efforts to assist the homeless population. With summer right around the corner, the homeless population in the county, specifically in Ocean City, is expected to increase.
It's why the county formed the Homeless Outreach Team a few years back. The team consists of the Department of Social Services, Atlantic General Health, Ocean City Crisis Coalition, Ocean City Police Department, the Worcester County Health Department and the Worcester County Local Behavioral Health Authority.
The teams goal is to provide the necessary resources for those struggling with homelessness. The Ocean City Baptist Church serves as one portal for people looking for help.
"If we can direct them to a member of HOT team, like Ocean City Police Department, the county, Diakonia, one of the shelters, we direct them that way," said Margie Wilson, Director of Mercy Ministries.
Diakonia, an organization based in West Ocean City, provides a plethora of resources.
"We'll assist the client with those immediate needs, if they need blankets or food, if they need resources we will certainly be able to provide them with that," said Vance Larson.
Larson, the Outreach Specialist at Diakonia, said if immediate assistance is not enough, they will point them in the right direction.
"If they need additional resources, we will then put them in touch with one of our partners through the HOT team," said Larson.
One of those partners, the Department of Social Services, provided this response on their role in HOT: "The Department is the State's primary social services provider in Worcester County. We aggressively pursue opportunities to assist people in economic need, provide preventive services, and protect vulnerable children and adults in partnership with our community organizations. One of those partnerships is with the Homeless Outreach Team. Our Family Investment ( FIA) Caseworkers actively participate and go out into the community to reach out to our homeless population to try to provide them access to benefits and services."
DSS said they will also be ramping up their outreach efforts heading into the summer.
While outreach is a big part of making sure the homeless populations needs are met, Larson said especially post-pandemic, Diakonia has hit a few roadblocks.
He said sometimes, people simply don't want to receive the help and enjoy a sovereign lifestyle, but building rapport is something Larson said helps to encourage people to accept help.
Another obstacle has been a difficulty to find people temporary housing, which is why Diakonia is looking for landlords or property owners to reach out.
"Whether they have a condo, a mobile home or even a room to rent, just to kind of sit down and explain our program and talk about what is it that we do and how we can help each other and how we can help the citizens of this community," said Larson.
The Homeless Outreach Team, offering a helping hand to Worcester County's homeless population.