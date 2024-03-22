HARRINGTON, Del. - It's called the "Town Where Delaware Comes Together."
And in Harrington, it has beckoned a visitor from Down Under that has neighbors doing double takes, and questioning their sanity.
"And I said, When I come back, I'm going to double-check, so when I came back, it was there, but I didn't say nothing to nobody because I didn't want nobody to think I was going crazy or anything," said neighbor Paulette Davis.
The visitor is a black swan, a species native to Australia.
According to the University of Michigan, black swans are "extremely rare" outside of captivity in the United States.
The bird captivated Judy Gregg and her family.
"My son got a picture of it, and I said 'Donnie, you need to blow that up and frame it, because it's just gorgeous, and it's something that you don't see', and it caught our eye, and it's just beautiful," said Gregg, of Dover.
Nearby Canada geese gave the swan plenty of personal space, perhaps causing some friction between the goose couples who were sharing the pond on Little Mastens Corner Road.
Neighbors Kathleen and Joseph Atwell were proud to share their space with the black swan, and hope it stays for a while, so long as everyone gets along.
"Yeah, that'd be nice," Kathleen said. "Doesn't bother me. Like I said, as long as he doesn't bring all his friends with him, I don't want no gang fights here in my pond," Joseph followed.
"I just had no idea they were that rare, and it's really a privilege to have that happen to us. We've only been here a short while, and see, good things come to those who wait," the Atwells said.