MADISON, Md. - America's oldest skipjack, the Rebecca T Ruark finally returned to the water today.
Back in Decmeber, a truck crashed into the ship and caused major damage.
In may, the skipjack was lifted out of the water and onto dry land for repairs.
Repairs consisted of several layers of fiberglass and resin plus a new cabin.
Thursday mornings process took about four hours. Crews rolled out straps, and a crane hoisted her up to put her in the water.
Former Captain Wade Murphy Jr. says this was a journey worth making. He says, "I feel happy that she is in the water and 100% better than she was."
The Rebecca T Ruark is also 5,000 pounds lighter than before the repairs, because of the water soaked wood she had as the exterior.
So Captain Wade Murphy III says she now sits higher and it'll be better sailing when she gets back to work dredging oysters and for the skipjack races.
Murphy III says, "As soon as I get back to Tilghman next week, I'm going to start to put all my boom, the mast, and sails all on and try to make it to the race for Labor Day. Then when I get back I'm going to get everything ready for working."
But it wasn't smooth sailing at first, today. There was a small leak and crews were all hands on deck to get her out of the marina.
But then she was free to be tugged along for the 2 hour trip back home to Tilghman Island.
Captain Wade Murphy III says repairs have cost around $60,000. But he says it's worth it to get her back to work in Novemeber.