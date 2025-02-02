REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Communities from across Delmarva participated in the 2025 Polar Bear Plunge in Sussex County on Sunday!
The yearly festival benefits Special Olympics Delaware and the plunge is the final event in the 3-day weekend festival.
On Saturday, runners braced for the cold and ran in the 5K Run to the Plunge on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk.
The most notable event of the weekend, the Polar Bear Plunge, had a record number of 4416 people running into the Atlantic Ocean this year. Festival organizers say the water Sunday afternoon was a chilly 37 degrees and it was just about 41 degrees outside.
According to organizers, this year the Polar Bear Plunge raised over $1.2 million to benefit athletes in Special Olympics Delaware. Last year there were about 4,380 supporters and they raised $1.5 million.