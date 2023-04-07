SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) has announced resources and assistance for those affected by last weekend’s deadly tornado in Sussex County, as well as opportunities for the community to volunteer and donate.
DEMA is joined by the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, United Way of Delaware, Delaware Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services in their relief efforts. Services for vegetative and structural debris removal, housing support, medical issues, and mental health health counseling are set to be provided. The agencies are also reportedly working with local housing partners to assist with repairs for low-income households.
Those affected by the tornado and need assistance can contact Delaware 211 by dialing 2-1-1, calling 1-800-560-3372, or texting their zip code to 898211 after 8am on Monday, April 10th. Callers will be matched with assistance from an appropriate organization based on their situation. Delawareans can visit delaware211.org prior to Monday to search for services.
DEMA advises property owners impacted by the tornado to first contact their insurance companies before requesting assistance.
The community is also invited to contribute to the “Care4Sussex” Campaign by United Way of Delaware at https://uwde.org/sussex Those interested in volunteering their time can visit the United Way volunteer portal at bit.ly/Care4Sussex