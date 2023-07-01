SALISBURY, Md. -- On Saturday, crowds of people lined up at medical dispensaries and smoke shops in Salisbury to get their first legal recreational marijuana products after the drug was legalized at midnight.
Cars and people lined up at Peninsula Alternative Healthcare, a medical marijuana dispensary in Salisbury, long before it opened at 10 a.m. Director Chantelle Elsner says her team was prepared for people to come out in big numbers.
"We have streamlined the way that we operate so that we can welcome in all of these new customers, and also ensure that our patients are still getting the great and fast service that they have received in the past," says Elsner.
Those that waited in line, most for more than an hour, were excited to be taking part in the occasion.
"It gives a peace of mind to know that there's a title to what you're purchasing and you have some information behind it to know what youre using," says customer Craig Smith.
Other customers felt relief, saying the legalization of cannabis has been a long time coming.
"I smoke marijuana for pain purposes," says customer Albert Waters III. "I'm glad now it's legal so people don't have to spend money to get a card and get it recreationally and still have the same benefits as medical marijuana."
Smoke shop, Smoke Art in Salisbury, gave out free packets of cannabis plant seeds through. It was part of Maryland Marijuana Justice's (MDMJ) celebration event, Question 4 Seed Score.
Under the law, Marylanders 21 and older are allowed to grow up to two cannabis plants in their homes.
"Now that you get the free seeds, you're just going to have the freedom to grow something that you can use personally for yourself," says customer Allen Bartley.
Recreational marijuana comes with a 9% sales tax in Maryland, similar to alcohol sales. People are prohibited from smoking it in public places like streets, sidewalks, parks, restaurants, and while driving.