CAMBRIDGE, MD - A five-vehicle crash closed the Malkus Bridge in Cambridge on Thursday morning, resulting in one being flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
According to the Maryland State Police, troopers were called to the bridge just after 7 a.m. on reports of a five-vehicle crash. Police say a Ford pickup was driving west on U.S. Route 50 when it struck a tractor-trailer that had become disabled in the roadway. The Ford then crossed into and was struck by oncoming traffic.
Police say the driver of the Ford was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. The driver's current status was not immediately clear. Another person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in Easton. No other injuries were reported.
Route 50 saw more than 3 hours of closures while the scene was cleared and investigated. As of 9:16 a.m., the Talbot County Emergency Services announced two-way traffic had been restored on the eastbound side of the bridge.
Just before 12 p.m., Maryland State Police confirmed to WBOC the bridge had been reopened.
Maryland State Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.