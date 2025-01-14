MILFORD, DE -- On Monday night, Milford's city council voted 6-2 to ban recreational marijuana sales within municipal limits.
Milford's mayor, Todd Culotta, told WBOC the decision came after months of discussion and conversations with Milford residents. During Monday's council meeting, councilmembers discussed two variations of the ordinance: one banning recreational sales entirely, and one that allowed it with certain restrictions.
According to Culotta, the council's decision to ban recreational marijuana sales entirely within municipal limits does not affect medical dispensaries.
"I think we just weren't ready for the recreational side of it yet," Culotta said. "If you need it for medicinal purposes we have a process for that."
Culotta said that many residents in favor of the ban cited concerns such as smell and extra traffic coming into the area.
"The way that state law is developed now is that any tax revenue from it goes to the state. Yet it'll be the responsibility of the municipality to respond to complaints and things like that," Culotta said. "Therefore it's not really advantageous for us at this point."
Milford was one of the final municipalities in Sussex County debating on allowing recreational marijuana sales within city limits.
Chris Tenbusch, a neighbor in Milford, said he's disappointed in the decision. Tenbusch said he wished retail marijuana shops were addressed more like liquor stores.
"I think it could have been good for the city and brought a lot of revenue in," Tenbusch said. "I'm okay with how they're zoning it away from churches and schools and stuff like that, but to completely ban it from town in general is a little disappointing."
A blunt decision against retail marijuana sales in Milford.