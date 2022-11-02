DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive.
According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12.
DART says it plans to collect 25 tons of non-perishable food for its 25th anniversary of partnering with the Food Bank of Delaware. The donations assist the Food Bank of Delaware, through its 745 Hunger Relief Partners, in feeding those who suffer from food insecurity throughout the State.
The food drive will make its way through Rehoboth, Middletown, Dover, Milford, Stanton, Seaford, Wilmington, and Newark.
For a full list of the "Stuff the Bus" food drive's stops, you can find it on their website, here: https://www.fbd.org/dart-stuff-the-bus/