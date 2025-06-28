reho & lewes pd.jpeg

Photo: Lewes Police Department, Rehoboth Beach Police Department

SUSSEX CO., DE - The Lewes and Rehoboth Beach Police Departments announced they have formed a joint jurisdiction police accountability committee. 

The departments say the joint jurisdiction police accountability committee was formed in compliance with state House Bill 206

The committee currently has 6 members from both communities. The departments say the members have a "wide variety of experience and ties to our municipalities."

The committee will meet quarterly, and says they will provide advice to both police departments on policy, training and other issues relating to or impacting the departments and the two communities. 

Chief Banks from the Rehoboth Beach Police Department and Chief Spell from the Lewes Police Department say they are "anticipating delving into many topics of interest to the committee and continuing to build greater transparency, education and community engagement." 

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

