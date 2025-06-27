REHOBOTH BEACH, DE -- Rehoboth Beach city leaders are asking city water customers to conserve water ahead of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
"Last year we had a significant drop in our water levels in our water tower. We're looking to combat that this year," Gwyn Southard, a public works intern with the city, told WBOC.
Southard said they're asking people to save water where they can. Some examples she gave included checking pipes for leaks, and turning off the faucet when not actively using water. Southard also said they're asking neighbors to irrigate on alternate schedules:
- Anyone living in an even-numbered address is asked to irrigate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
- Anyone living in an odd-numbered address is asked to irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
"We want our visitors and our residents to have a good time, so we ask them to please follow this plan so we don't run into any water decreases," Southard said.
Ken Doss lives in the city and told WBOC he sees why the idea is needed.
"When we have the increased city size, as we always do, it seems like there are ten times more people here during Fourth of July," Doss said. "I can see why the water use would be up."
Doss said he does not have an irrigation system, but hopes people who do can adapt.
"I think they'll be concerned about it, but I think they'll be able to do it," Doss said. "Most people with irrigation systems have them on timers here anyways."
Leslie Ludwig also lives in the city, and said she already works to conserve water.
"In the 1960s we were conserving our water. We had to turn it off when brushing our teeth, and turn the water off in between the dishes," Ludwig said.
Ludwig said she's willing to switch her irrigation on her lawn to the new schedule.
"Probably some people worry about it, but it's nature, and most things survive without an irrigation system," Ludwig said.
City officials are also asking residents to refrain from watering their plants or irrigating on any days it rains next week.