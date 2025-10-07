REHOBOTH BEACH— City officials in Rehoboth Beach have announced plans to install new safety barriers at the end of Rehoboth Avenue as part of a $1.1 million pedestrian protection project.
The plan calls for 32 bollards to be placed in front of the Bandstand and 35 more between Rehoboth Avenue and the boardwalk, along with two swing gates designed to close off traffic during large events.
Assistant City Manager Evan Miller said the project is a preventative safety measure aimed at keeping crowds safe during high-traffic times, such as summer concerts and festivals.
“The desire is to enhance pedestrian safety, actually physically secure that area during the Bandstand summer concert series that we have during the summer season, but also the large-scale special events that we have,” Miller said.
The city will use leftover funds from the recently completed Beach Patrol headquarters project to cover the initial costs.
“This is just something that we've really seen over the last couple of years, a strong need to be able to protect the pedestrians in the Bandstand area,” Miller said.
According to city officials, installation of the bollards is scheduled to begin in March, with completion expected by May 15, ahead of the 2026 summer season. You can find more details here.