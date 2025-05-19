REHOBOTH BEACH – News broke Sunday night that former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with what is being described as an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer. The announcement has prompted an outpouring of support from across the political spectrum—and from Rehoboth Beach, a community closely tied to the 46th president during his time in office.
President Biden and Rehoboth Beach became synonymous during his presidency. He frequented the town often and even gave his first public remarks there after President Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally.
Locals aren't strangers to seeing the Bidens strolling along the beach or dining at familiar spots, such as Egg, a restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue.
“Whether you like him or don’t like him, it’s an amazing honor to have a sitting U.S. president come dine in your restaurant,” said Egg’s general manager, Mike Postles.
Postles described the former first couple as kind, generous, and down-to-earth. He said the entire staff is keeping the Bidens in their thoughts.
“We would just like to wish him well in the journey he has coming up, facing this battle,” Postles said. “The Egg staff here supports him. We miss him and Dr. Biden, and hope they can come visit us soon.”
President Biden, only the second Catholic to hold the office, has also been a familiar face at St. Edmond Catholic Church during his stays in town. He has described his faith as “the bedrock” of his life—something that is expected to guide him through the challenging road ahead.
“Part of what it means to have a relationship with God is to put your trust in God,” St. Edmond's pastor, Father William Cocco said. “And that’s easy to do when things are going well—maybe more difficult when things aren’t going so well.”
Father Cocco said the congregation is praying for the former president, despite any political differences.
“You know, at the end of the day, the President is a man—at the end of the day, he’s a child of God,” Cocco said. “And, you know, whether we agree with him or not, certainly we pray for him.”