REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced that dates for restrictions on dogs, parking, left turns on certain streets, sleeping on the beach, and smoking will be amended.
City officials say Commissioners voted on January 16th to make these changes by amending the city code. Restrictions will now align with the city's current paid parking schedule, which is May 15 to September 15. They say this will create a standard "off-season" and "summer" schedule.
Changes include:
- Leashed dogs and other animals are allowed on the beach and boardwalk from September 16 through May 14.
- Dogs are not allowed on the beach during this period when lifeguards are present.
- Drivers can make left turns on 1st and 2nd Street from September 16 to May 14.
- No smoking, vaping, e-smoking, or marijuana use is allowed on any areas of the beach from May 15 to September 15.
- From September 16 to May 14, smoking is permitted in up to four designated and marked locations.
- Sleeping on the beach (12 a.m. to daybreak) is prohibited at all times of the year.
City officials say parking is also now prohibited on the following streets from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. from May 15 to September 15 during the "summer" season:
- North side of Queen Street from the Boardwalk to King Charles Ave
- South side of Queen Street from the Boardwalk to Lake Drive
- Both sides of Prospect Street
- East Lake Drive, between Queen Street and Prospect Street
These changes are effective immediately.