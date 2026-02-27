REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Cleanup efforts are continuing in Rehoboth Beach after this week’s blizzard left fallen trees and branches scattered across roads throughout the city.
Crews are still working to remove debris after heavy snow and high winds uprooted and snapped trees during Sunday’s storm, leaving some trees and branches fallen around the city.
“It was still a shock to see when I was coming back home on Third Street, and it was blocked off,” resident Susan Hartford said. Her husband was home when a tree was uprooted during Sunday’s storm, a few hundred feet from their house.
The storm’s combination of snow and wind left widespread damage across the coastal community. Piles left by snow plows were mixed with fallen branches, and some parks were littered with downed trees.
“It’s kind of crazy. The park down the street where we walk our dog has trees down everywhere. It’s an obstacle course,” Hartford said.
The city’s Public Works Department has been working since Sunday to clear debris, focusing first on heavily traveled roads.
“It’s rough to see. We’re hiring an outside contractor to help. The city arborist is doing a lot. The larger items, we’re not totally equipped for in public works. But we’ve been picking up the smaller items. We actually sent several trucks out today for the smaller items,” Public Works Director Henry Matlosz said.
Matlosz said crews have made significant progress, particularly on busier streets, but added that he has never seen this many branches and trees down before.
“We’re doing everything we can. And we’re trying to prioritize things, obviously things that we feel are the most important first,” he said.
Matlosz said he is unsure when every branch and tree will be cleared. Cleanup work is expected to continue over the next couple of weeks in Rehoboth Beach.