REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company donated its retired tower ladder to the Delaware State Fire School to be used as a training asset.
The director of the fire school, Matthew Dodds, says the 102-foot tower ladder protected the people of the Rehoboth Beach area since 1995. He says the ladder is an "immaculately-maintained" piece of equipment and will help the school's mission of training and educated the best first responders.
Dodds says this is the second apparatus donated to the school by RBVFC.
He also says Rehoboth Beach Vol. Fire Co. has replaced the tower ladder already.
RBVFC says they credit the fire school's generosity in helping raise funds for a new tower allowed them to donate the old one.