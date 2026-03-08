DELAWARE - Popular local restaurant, Grandpa Mac, officially closed its doors in Rehoboth Beach yesterday after a decade of serving food to Delmarva.
The restaurant posted on Facebook today, saying "We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past few weeks since we announced the closing of our brick-and-mortar location. The outpouring of love and support on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday meant more to us than we can truly express."
While they had previously said on social media the last day of the restaurant would be today, March 8, they said in the post due to the overwhelming support during the previous days, they did not have enough supplies and closed for good at the end of the day Saturday, March 7.
But there is good news for Grandpa Mac fans: they are teasing a new location for a Grandpa Mac food truck.
They say the new location for the truck will be at American Classic Golf in Lewes, coming soon.