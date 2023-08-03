REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Crowds caught a glimpse of the president and first lady this week. Some were happy to see the two, while others made efforts to avoid them.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden enjoyed a week of bike rides, entertainment and good food on the Delaware Coast.
Throughout their stay the couple stopped at various locations including Gordons Pond, the Midway Movie Theater and Matt's Fish Camp.
Rehoboth Beach vacationers, like Rich Hunter, said it was obvious some important people were nearby.
"We did not know, but the first night we were here there was a big barricade blocking the street, so we figured it out pretty quickly," he said.
Brothers Fin and Ryder Durrett, also vacationing, saw the Bidens out for a ride on Tuesday.
"It was really cool seeing him like out and about on his bicycle, very cool!" Ryder said.
Others on the boardwalk shared a similar excitement about the Biden's vacation.
"He's the big guy and he's here around us," Evan Honberger commented.
Some said they don't know what all the commotion is about.
"I mean, he's just any other guy to me that's all," said Julianna from Lewes.
Yet, many agreed that regardless of political views, seeing POTUS in person is a unique experience.
"It doesn't mean I have to like him, but I'm not going to mistreat him," said David McGaha from Dover. "He is the President of the United States I respect that position."
Neighbors Shaun and Waylen got to see President Biden Thursday morning.
Shaun thinks "whether he is a good one or a bad one, whether I like him or don't like him, he is the president and I get to say I was that close to the president."
McGaha voiced thoughts on the U.S. Secret Service causing some traffic buildup.
"You can't even get through without an hour delay," he said. "You're lucky if he takes the chopper."
Although, Rich Hunter was a bit more understanding.
"You can get right around them you wait a minute or two so it's not that big of a deal," he said. "It's all good."
A memorable week in the nation's summer capital.