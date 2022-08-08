SMITH ISLAND, Md. -- Essential items and donations are being sent over to Smith Island after an F-1 tornado hit Rhodes Point and Ewell on Thursday, August 4th. Before that, in the aftermath of one of the worst storms to ever hit Smith Island, the locals were looking out for one another.
"That is kind of the norm here, really, everyone's got a place here, everyone's doing something," said local Scott Andreozzi.
Andreozzi has been walking around and either boarding up or putting tarps over any openings in buildings to prepare for possible rain. His wife, Cindi Andrerozzi, has played just as big of a role, bringing water and food to people around the island.
But, it's not just the locals that have been pitching in to fix up the island they call home. So far, the GoFundMe page has raised over $100,000.
"We've had people donating money, we've had people donating all sorts of supplies, people offering to use their boats, people calling to say they have groups available to come in to help clean up," said Pastor Everett Landon, a Smith Island local. "Its just been nothing short of miraculous, just the outpouring love and support that the islanders have seen after the devastation of this tornado."
The Rec-Center in Ewell, Smith Island is lined wall to wall with tables, and each of those tables is completely covered with supplies that ranges from water bottles and chips to Avenger's coloring books and crayons.
Getting the people of Smith Island back on their feet has been a joint effort, with members of the local community, surrounding islands, and beyond lending a helping hand. Cleaning crews are heading out to the island on Wednesday, August 10th to start the process of clearing debris. There is still a long way to go, but if there's a community that can rally back from a disaster like this, it's the community of Smith Island.
"Honestly, the only thing better on this island besides the sunrises and sunsets, are the people," said Andreozzi.