ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland officials are rolling out additional financial relief for commercial oystermen after a difficult season on the Chesapeake Bay.
The Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation announced Monday it is now offering disaster relief loans to commercial oystermen impacted by severe weather and difficult harvesting conditions during the 2025-2026 oyster season.
According to MARBIDCO, eligible watermen can apply for zero-interest loans designed to help cover operating expenses and stabilize businesses that saw losses during the season. The organization says applicants must have harvested oysters between October 2025 and April 2026 and paid the required state surcharges and fees.
The announcement comes in response to a slew of challenges for Maryland’s oyster industry.State officials and lawmakers have discussed multiple forms of relief in recent months as watermen dealt with weather disruptions, environmental concerns and uncertainty surrounding oyster harvests.
Earlier this year, WBOC reported freezing temperatures and ice coverage across parts of the Chesapeake Bay forced some watermen off the water for days at a time, cutting into harvests and income during a critical stretch of the season.
WBOC also previously reported on proposed state relief efforts for watermen, concerns following a sewage spill into the Potomac River, and Maryland’s decision to extend oyster season dates in some areas to help offset lost time on the water.
“In late February, oyster harvests had declined by 44%, while the dockside value of oysters had dropped by 66%,” MARBIDCO said in a social media post on May 18, citing Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources.
MARBIDCO says the new loans are intended to help commercial oystermen recover financially while maintaining Maryland’s seafood industry and working waterfront communities in the wake of those decreased harvests. The organization already oversees several aquaculture and seafood financing programs across the state.
More information about eligibility requirements and the loan application process is available through MARBIDCO.