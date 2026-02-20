Equipment

Oyster harvesting equipment on a skipjack on Tilghman Island. 
TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. -- Watermen in Maryland will get a few extra days out on the water. Maryland's Department of Natural Resources approved a two-week extension for oyster season.
 
Originally set to end Mar. 31, oyster season will now end on Apr. 14. However, watermen tell WBOC the additional time may not make much of a difference.
 
Part of that pessimism can be attributed to what waterman Jake Fluharty said is "probably one of the worst oyster seasons I've seen."
 
Life on Tilghman Island has been tough, and watermen like Fluharty and Jeff Harrison have kept their boats tied up to the dock far more often than they'd like.
 
"Like I say, I think I've been out maybe 30 days this whole winter," said Harrison.
 
Bad weather has played a role, but the Tilghman Island watermen said the bigger issue is a poor oyster market.
 
"Our markets are probably some of the worst that I've seen in my lifetime on the water," said Harrison.
 
That's really the crux of Fluharty and Harrison's doubts. Even if they do take advantage of the season extension, they're not sure if they'll even be able to sell their oysters.
 
One person typically on the receiving end of the oyster exchange is Mitch Hughes, who owns Chesapeake Brand Crab Meat in Easton. Three years ago, Hughes said his warehouse was filled with employees shucking oysters by the dozen.
 
"Pretty much, sales were unlimited," said Hughes.
 
This year, it's a much different story. Production has dropped by roughly 90%, and Hughes said his crew has only worked eight days all season.
"I don't think anybody has ever seen it this bad," said Hughes.
 
As for why the market is so bad, Hughes has a couple of ideas.
 
He's worried that the sewage spill in the Potomac River has scared off potential customers, but he said this year's problems began well before a 72-inch sewer pipe ruptured along the Clara Barton Parkway in Montgomery County, spilling an estimated 240 to 300 million gallons of wastewater into the Potomac River.
 
"The consumer is just not buying the oysters in the stores, and we don't know why," said Hughes. "Is it a generational thing? Are people just not eating them anymore, or what? We don't know. Certainly hope for better times ahead."
 
DNR announced on Friday that the state's oyster supply is safe to eat.
 
Maryland officials said oysters sold meet national safety standards and that the contaminated portion of the Potomac River does not affect shellfish harvested in other waterways.
 
Still, Hughes and other seafood markets are struggling, so Fluharty and Harrison are struggling too.
 
It's why the watermen are appreciative of DNR's decision to extend this year's oyster season.
 
"We thank DNR for it, we need it," said Harrison.
 
They just aren't sure how much it will help. 

