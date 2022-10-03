SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- High tides, flooding, and the threat of beach erosion have Delaware beach towns on high alert.
Sharon Werner, who lives in Rehoboth Beach, said she has never seen the tides take over the entire beach before.
"To see it it's devastating and it makes you appreciate the power of water," said Werner. "You hope and pray it never happens again but of course it will we live on the coast and we have to expect this."
Rehoboth Beach Director of Public Works, Kevin Williams, said as of now the dunes are doing what they are supposed to do. However, beach replenishment will definitely be necessary.
"Most of our concerns are out along the beaches with the dunes and the high surf so we'll probably experience some erosion of the dune at high tide," said Williams.
Beaches in Lewes are also drenched and roadways are becoming dangerous for drivers.
East Savannah Road in Lewes experienced some of the worst flooding, forcing police to place barricades preventing traffic on Sunday.
Strong storm surge and street flooding are expected again tomorrow and will be the worst during high tide cycles.