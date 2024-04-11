SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) has announced repair work on Downtown Salisbury’s Main Street Drawbridge slated to begin this weekend.
According to the SHA, routine maintenance repairs to the bridge over the Wicomico River will begin on Sunday, April 14th, weather permitting. Work is expected to be complete by mid-May.
The SHA advises drivers to expect single-lane closures and flagging operations while the work is conducted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signage, cones, and barrels will be used to direct traffic through the work zone, according to the SHA>
A list of all major SHA projects can be found on the Department of Transportation’s Project Portal.