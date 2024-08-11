SHARPTOWN, MD- A report of shots fired is under investigation in Wicomico County.
Maryland State Police say a 911 call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting near Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown.
Troopers canvassed the area searching for victims, according to MSP. However, no one with any injuries was found.
Maryland State Police crime scene technicians also responded and processed the scene for evidence.
Anyone who witnessed the reported shooting or has information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.