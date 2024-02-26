CRISFIELD, MD - Despite minimal rainfall, residents of Crisfield, a town in Somerset County, continue to grapple with chronic flooding, prompting local leaders to convene with federal and state agencies on Monday to explore preventative measures.
The meeting served as a platform for Crisfield officials to engage with representatives from federal (FEMA) and state (MD Department of Emergency Management) organizations to deliberate on strategies aimed at alleviating the town's persistent flooding issues. Notably, Crisfield is in its second year of participation in FEMA's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, which focuses on enhancing flood resilience through comprehensive planning.
"Most people think FEMA and they think disaster response and disaster recovery, but resilience is a huge part of our mission, and that's why we're here today in Crisfield," remarked Victoria Salinas, the Associate Administrator for Resilience at FEMA. "We've been partnering both with the city of Crisfield and the state of Maryland to really look at flood risk reduction not just for today but for the future."
Mayor Darlene Taylor underscored the detrimental impact of flooding on the city, emphasizing its ramifications on residential properties and local businesses. "Stormwater, coastal flooding, tides that come in... these challenges are challenges we used to have infrequently, but all of a sudden, they're much more frequent and much more severe," stated Taylor.
In addressing potential solutions, Taylor outlined prospective projects, including the construction of a barrier circling the entire community and the elevation of roads. "It would be about raising bulkheads, putting in berms, and also reconstructing wetlands," explained Taylor.
The Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) pledged its support, expressing readiness to assist Crisfield in securing funding for proposed initiatives.
Mayor Taylor cautioned that definitive timelines for implementation remain uncertain, with potential commencement not expected until late 2025.
As Crisfield endeavors to fortify itself against recurrent flooding, collaboration between local, state, and federal entities remains pivotal in fostering resilience and safeguarding the community's future.