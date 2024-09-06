TRAPPE, MD - Residents of Trappe have been without a local post office for nearly two years, and many are frustrated with the ongoing delays in its reopening.
The Trappe Post Office closed in October 2022 after a burst pipe caused significant damage. Since then, locals, who rely on P.O. boxes, have been forced to drive to nearby Cambridge or Easton to retrieve their mail.
While the Cambridge Postmaster confirmed the post office should reopen by next month, some residents are skeptical.
“Because of us going out of the way to have to go over there instead of going right down the street to pick it up,” said Courtney Moore, a resident still feeling the inconvenience of the closure.
Many residents say they’ve been kept in the dark about the progress of the repairs.
“No one in town has ever been told or known what the progress was, what the milestones were—not even the town itself,” said Rick Allison, another frustrated resident.
The sporadic signs of construction have only added to the confusion.
“We kept driving by and we’d see a little construction going on—sometimes no construction, sometimes people working, other times there wouldn’t be,” Allison said. “Finally, it got to the point where it looked like it was finished, so I just called up the post office.”
The postmaster told WBOC the building is nearly ready to reopen and is expected to be operational by October 1, pending an internet connection installation.
While some residents are cautiously optimistic, they remain wary of further delays.
“That would definitely be a plus for us instead of having to go out to either Cambridge or Easton,” said Moore.
Still, others, like Allison, are taking a wait-and-see approach.
“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Allison added.
For now, Trappe residents remain patient, hoping they’ll soon be able to retrieve their mail closer to home.