KENT COUNTY, Del.- People living in The Greens at Wyoming housing development are fighting to take control of their homeowners association, with one neighbor taking the matter to court.
Gwendolyn Colston is spearheading the effort, expressing frustration over an alleged mismanagement of funds.
According to Colston and fellow residents, who are each paying $300 annually in homeowners association (HOA) fees, there's a lack of transparency regarding how these funds are utilized.
They argue that the money should be allocated towards essential services such as trash cleanup and landscaping within their community.
Colston highlighted various issues plaguing the neighborhood, including unpaved roads and scattered debris, ranging from liquor bottles to diapers. She firmly believes that the HOA fees should address such concerns, lamenting the absence of amenities despite the substantial annual payments.
Wyoming Mayor Doug Denison acknowledged the longstanding issues but clarified that many matters are beyond the town's jurisdiction.
Denison emphasized the legal aspect of the dispute, citing state law mandating the transfer of HOA control to residents once ownership reaches a certain threshold. Failure to comply leads to residents paying dues to an "unaccountable developer," he said.
Colston's lawsuit seeks an audit and the transfer of HOA authority to property owners. However, the outcome remains uncertain pending a hearing date.
Court documents reveal that the HOA is managed by a single individual, Sean Marcus, based in Danbury, Connecticut. Attempts to contact Marcus or his representatives were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.
Previous reports in October 2022 highlighted issues with unpaved roads in the development. While the main road has been addressed, several side roads remain unfinished. A community cleanup event is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.