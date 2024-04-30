LEWES, DE — The community of The Plantations near Lewes is raising concerns over potential disruptions that may accompany proposed road work by the Delaware Department of Transportation (DELDOT) on Plantation Road.
The Plantations community, situated alongside DE-1D, currently benefits from a natural buffer from the road. However, DELDOT is considering plans to expand the road, with preliminary designs envisioning a transformation into a two-lane road complete with sidewalks and crosswalks. Yet, residents like Barbara Mullen express doubts about the feasibility of these plans without sacrificing the tree-lined landscape and encroaching on their properties.
“It’s gonna be very disturbing, while this is all going on - the trees could be gone, and all the fences will be gone, and there’s even worry about traffic getting into an accident and running into your house," she said.
Some neighbors are also concerned about the fate of silos that stand at the entrance of the community, remnants of a barn that once stood there. Several neighbors told WBOC they have both a historic, and sentimental, value to the community.
In a statement to WBOC, DelDOT says they currently do not have firm plans on what would be affected, stating in part,
"Concept design work for this project has just begun so we can't offer details on what will or will not be impacted until it is completed."
Susan Towers, Co-Chair of the action committee representing the Plantations Condo Association and the Plantations Owners Association, says they are holding regular meetings with both DelDOT and State Senator Russ Huxtable to address the issues going forward.