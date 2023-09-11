WASHINGTON, D.C.- Delaware U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) helped to introduce a resolution Monday that would recognize September 11th as a National Day of Service and Remembrance.
The resolution would also encourage people to volunteer on or around the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Congress first established 9/11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance in 2009 in tribute to 9/11 victims, first responders, recovery workers, volunteers, and the U.S. military.
“Twenty-two years ago today, our country endured a tragedy that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, including a dozen Delawareans,” said Senator Coons. “On a day marked by tremendous loss, our country also demonstrated the best of the American spirit – countless Americans who risked their own lives for their fellow men and women. Since the 9/11 attacks, our country has marked this solemn day with reflection and service, a tribute to the victims, first responders, recovery workers, and military men and women who sacrificed in service of our nation. I’m proud to join with Senator Cassidy to recognize this national day of service.”