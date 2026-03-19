DEWEY BEACH, Del. — A restaurant in Dewey Beach is seeking permission to expand its outdoor seating onto a nearby beach.
The Lighthouse Restaurant, located off the town’s bayside boardwalk near Dickinson Avenue, has applied for a permit to place tables on the adjacent stretch of public beach from May 1 through October 31. Town documents show the proposal includes 10 tables with seating for up to 44 people.
The plan has generated some concern among community members, particularly over how the added seating could affect public access to the beach.
Some people told WBOC they worry that the idea could limit the space currently open to everyone. But, others say they are excited about the possibility.
“I kind of like it,” said Everett Wodiska. “There doesn't seem to be enough places to sit down and enjoy the ocean there on that side."
Others expressed support, so long as the tables are managed properly.
“I can understand the concern,” said Greg Godbout. “There are a lot of people who do use that as a public beach. But I don't see it getting packed too often. So as long as they keep it tight, I don't think it'll be a problem.”
According to the proposed permit conditions, the restaurant would be required to keep tables neatly arranged, maintain public access to the beach, and restrict alcohol consumption to designated seating areas. The setup would also need to be cleared each night by 11 p.m.
The Dewey Beach Town Council is expected to hold a public hearing on the request at 3 p.m. Friday at the Dewey Beach Lifesaving Station.