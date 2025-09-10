SALISBURY Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin resurfacing a section of southbound U.S. 13, the Salisbury Bypass, on Monday, Sept. 15.
The project will cover the stretch between MD 12 to just north of Stockyard Road and is expected to be finished by late fall, weather permitting.
Crews will work weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with single-lane closures and flagging operations in place. Contractor Allan Myers of Fallston will use cones, arrow boards and flaggers to guide drivers through the work zone.
Transportation officials urge motorists to stay alert, follow reduced speed limits and be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Maryland’s “move over” law requires drivers to slow down and give space in work zones.