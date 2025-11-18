SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Sussex County Council approved changes today to its marijuana zoning laws to ease restrictions on retail cannabis stores.
On Nov. 18, the Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed state legislation that allows counties to regulate marijuana retail stores, while municipalities may prohibit them.
Under the original rules, retail marijuana shops were allowed only in the C-3 Heavy Commercial District and required a Conditional Use approval, meaning every proposal had to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission and Sussex County Council.
Today's update allows retail marijuana stores as a permitted use in both the C-2 Medium Commercial and C-3 Heavy Commercial districts, eliminating the Conditional Use requirement.
The newly approved amendment also reduces the distance that retail marijuana stores are allowed to open from any municipal boundary from three miles to a half-mile.
Other separation rules remain unchanged. Retail marijuana stores must still be at least three miles from other marijuana stores, mirroring regulations for liquor stores in Delaware. They must also remain three miles from churches, schools, colleges and substance abuse treatment facilities.