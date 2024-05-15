SALISBURY, Md. - On a cloudy day over Unity Square in Salisbury Wednesday afternoon, preparations for a ride that unites bicyclists across the word were underway.
The event is called the "Ride of Silence". Organizer Saraleigh Monroe has been in a bicycle accident, and has had several other close calls. But she holds no grudges.
"[I've almost been] hit three times, one of them by law enforcement, so I know that there's just a lack of awareness," Monroe said. "We're just not looking. It's not intentional, it's not malicious, we just aren't used to seeing people on bicycles on the road."
The "Ride of Silence" was started in 2003 in Dallas, Texas. By 2007, the event had spread worldwide to countries as far away as China, New Zealand, and South Africa, with thousands of cyclists participating.
Monroe's experiences with accidents on her bicycle inspired her to bring the "Ride of Silence" to Salisbury in 2023.
Sixty-four cyclists joined the first Salisbury event, which is held worldwide on the third Wednesday in May.
After a recent ride to Wilmington, Del., Monroe says she has already seen a positive change in motorist behavior on Delmarva.
"They would wave," Monroe said. "They would acknowledge that they had seen us. They weren't racing to get around us."
The Salisbury Police Department escorts the "Ride of Silence" along its five mile long route through the city and says the ride is an effective way to promote safety on the roads.
"We always want to be involved with anything that raises awareness regarding public safety for motorists and bicyclists. And that's why the Salisbury Police Department will be escorting all these bicyclists during this evening," said Cpl. Jeff Miller.
Monroe says she wants the "Ride of Silence" to become an annual event. The next ride will tentatively be on May 21, 2025. Participation is free, but helmets are required for all participants.