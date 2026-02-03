RIDGELY, Md. - Neighbors in Ridgely will soon be able to keep chickens in their backyards following a vote by town commissioners to update the local code.
Ordinance 2026-400, passed by town commissioners on Monday, Feb. 2, allows households to keep a limited number of hens for personal use, while placing restrictions aimed at reducing noise, odors, and other potential neighborhood concerns. Roosters are not permitted under the new rules.
A permit will be required under the revised code to own chickens, and the process to obtain one includes a completed application form, proof of Maryland Department of Agriculture registration, a site plan showing coop locations and setbacks, coop construction plans, and an application fee of $50.
Under the ordinance, residents must meet specific requirements related to coop placement, cleanliness, and animal care. Coops must be kept a certain distance from neighboring properties, and owners are responsible for ensuring the animals do not create a nuisance.
Those on lots between 7,500 square feet and 10,999 square feet will be permitted to own a maximum of four hens, while larger lot owners will be allowed to have up to six hens.
The new rules are expected to take effect soon, after final administrative steps are completed. Residents interested in keeping chickens are encouraged to review the full ordinance or contact town hall for details on compliance and permitting requirements.