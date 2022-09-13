GEORGETOWN, Del. - Incumbent Sussex County Council District 5 candidate John Rieley defeated challenger Keller Hopkins in Tuesday's Delaware Republican primary.
Rieley garnered 63% of the vote compared to Hopkins' 37%.
Rieley, of Millsboro, who has a farming background but also worked in food service and financial planning, has served on the council since 2018. He is seeking his second term.
Hopkins, who sits on the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission, owns a construction company and has been vocal about promoting growth and development in the county.
Some of Rieley's stated goals are maintaining the county’s strong fiscal management, protecting the environment, and expanding economic development opportunities through efforts such as broadband expansion.
He will face Democrat Billy Edwards in the general election in November.