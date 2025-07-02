LITTLE CREEK, DE- Speeding has long been a concern in the small Kent County town of Little Creek, but town leaders say tackling the problem is becoming even more difficult.
Neighbors say speeding drivers regularly fly through the residential streets, and they are calling for a solution to this long-standing issue.
Beverly Smith, who has lived in Little Creek for more than 30 years, says safety has been a big concern for years.
“People just don't seem to pay attention to it's a residential area. And, you know, we've had animals run out and kids run into the highway, and it just scares me to death.”
Smith described the speeding problem as relentless, saying a solution is needed to finally put an end to this dangerous issue.
“Sooner or later it's going to be something that happens, is catastrophic.”
Mayor Edward Strouse says the last time Little Creek used Delaware State Police for speed enforcement was in 2023.
“It cost about $99 an hour, and we only receive about $20 back in fine revenue from that.”
Since then, Strouse says, the town has issued four postings requesting police assistance, but no officers responded.
However, Strouse says he was recently informed about a steep hike in these rates.
The Delaware State Police recently raised their hourly enforcement rate from $99 to $140 starting July 13.
This change, Strouse says, makes police enforcement even less affordable.
“The governor just signed to increase the rate to $140 an hour. So we'd be losing about $120 for every hour they come to work.”
In addition, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) was given approval to increase tolls on major highways throughout the state.
Tolls at four key locations—including I-95 at the Maryland state line, the US 301 toll plaza, and Route 1 plazas in Dover and at the Roth Bridge—may increase by the end of this year.
DelDOT officials say the changes could generate up to $70 million annually for road and infrastructure projects.
Strouse warned that the toll increases could push more drivers to cut through Little Creek, potentially worsening the speeding problem.
“They're going to probably find a way to go around this increased toll because it is increasing significantly for a lot of people, and their GPS is unfortunately going to send them right through the town of Little Creek.”
Strouse suggested speed cameras as a possible solution but says that is not currently an option available to the town.
“In order to have speed cameras, you must have a police force. Also, something that's just not fiscally attainable for the city right now.”
When WBOC reached out to the Delaware State Police, officials confirmed that speed camera authority falls under DelDOT’s jurisdiction.
WBOC then contacted DelDOT, which said it currently has no plans to install speed cameras in Little Creek.
Town officials plan to meet with the Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization next week to discuss traffic calming measures.