WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Drivers traveling along Riverside Drive in Wicomico County are being forced to find alternate routes after county officials abruptly closed the bridge over Tony Tank on Monday following a routine inspection.
The Wicomico County Department of Public Works announced the immediate closure Monday, Nov. 23, after receiving a formal recommendation to shut down the crossing. County officials said they promptly took measures to close the bridge and ensure the safety of motorists.
The county has not disclosed the specific findings of the inspection that prompted the closure or provided an estimated timeline for reopening the bridge.
For Gary Hutson, who has lived near the bridge for 18 years and uses it daily, the closure came as a surprise Tuesday morning as he headed to a doctor's appointment.
Hutson said he noticed barricades blocking the road when he approached a nearby stop sign. Familiar with the surrounding area, he was able to find another route, though construction along Pine Bluff Road further complicated his commute.
He estimated the closure adds about 10 minutes to trips that would otherwise take him across the bridge.
Fortunately, Hutson said he had given himself enough time Tuesday morning to make it to his appointment.
Despite regularly driving and walking across the bridge, Hutson said he had not noticed any significant problems with its condition. He recalled a rough section of pavement but said nothing else had raised concerns.
While the closure will require some adjustments to his daily routine, Hutson said he understands the importance of taking precautions.
“I just know that when I have a meeting at church or whatever, I just have to leave about ten minutes earlier,” Hutson said.
Others living near the bridge are facing similar inconveniences.
Marie, who lives along nearby Woodland Road and declined to provide her last name, said she typically uses the crossing at least once a day when she is in town. She estimated the closure adds six or seven minutes to her trips and forces her onto more heavily traveled roads.
“And the worst part of it is, you know, you've got to use the highway or a busier road,” she said.
Marie said she hopes the county can complete the necessary work quickly without compromising safety.
The designated detour directs motorists from Riverside Drive onto West Main Street, Camden Avenue and Pine Bluff Road before returning to Riverside Drive. County officials are encouraging drivers to plan ahead and allow additional travel time.
The Department of Public Works said it is evaluating potential interim solutions that could allow the bridge to safely reopen while simultaneously developing a comprehensive, long-term solution to address its condition.
The county also coordinated the closure with the cities of Salisbury and Fruitland, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Wicomico County Board of Education, emergency services and the Maryland State Highway Administration in an effort to minimize disruptions.
Although Hutson hopes the bridge will reopen soon, he said he appreciates the county's efforts to identify potential safety concerns before something more serious occurs.
“I have no idea what the problem is, but it could have been a real problem if they let it go,” Hutson said.
County officials acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the short-notice closure but emphasized that public safety and compliance with regulatory requirements remain their highest priorities.
The county said it will continue to provide updates regarding the bridge's condition, potential repairs and anticipated reopening as more information becomes available.