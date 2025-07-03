MILTON, DE - DelDOT announced the closure of Webb Road, between Gravel Hill Road and Shingle Point Road.
Transportation officials say the closure is for utility work elated to the Four Winds Farm Subdivision. Crews will reportedly be working on underground sanitation main lines. The work will last from Monday, July 14, at 7 a.m. until Friday, July 18, at 5 p.m., pending weather conditions.
Detours:
- Southbound Gravel Hill Road traffic will continue past Webb Road, turn left onto Shingle Point Road, and return to Webb Road.
- Southbound Shingle Point Road traffic will continue past Webb Road, turn right onto Gravel Hill Road, and return to Webb Road.