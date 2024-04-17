GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Kruger Road between Piney Grove Road and Bunting Road in Georgetown for the installation of a crossroad pipe.
The road closure of Kruger Road between Piney Grove Road and Bunting Road is scheduled to start Sunday, May 5th and go until Wednesday, May 8th.
Traffic on westbound Bunting Road wanting to travel south on Kruger Road will turn left on Shortly Road, turn left on E. Piney Grove Road, returning to Kruger Road.
Traffic on southbound Kruger Road will turn right on Kings Road, turn left on Shortly Road, turn left on E. Piney Grove Road, returning to Kruger Road.