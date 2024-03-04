GEORGETOWN, DE - Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Shortly Road for several cross road pipe replacements.
DelDOT says the first closure is between Kings Road and East Piney Grove Road. This closure will take place from March 12th through March 19th. The second phase will be between Alms House Road and Kings Road from March 20th through March 25th.
Here are detours provided by DelDOT:
Detour 1. Motorist traveling north on Shortly Road will turn right onto East Piney Grove Road, turn left onto Kruger Road and turn left onto Kings Road, returning to Shortly Road.
Motorist traveling south on Shortly Road will turn left onto Kings Road, turn right onto Kruger Road and turn right onto East Piney Grove Road, returning to Shortly Road.
Detour 2. Motorists traveling north on Shortly Road will turn left onto West Piney Grove Road, turn right onto Parker Road and turn right onto Bull Pine Road, returning to Shortly Road.
Motorist traveling south on Shortly Road will turn right onto Bull Pine Road, turn left onto Parker Road and turn left onto West Piney Grove Road, returning to Shortly Road.
Motorists on westbound Kings Road wanting to travel north on Shortly Road will turn left onto Shortly Road, turn right onto West Piney Grove Road, turn right onto Parker Road and turn right onto Bull Pine Road, returning to Shortly Road.