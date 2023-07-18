GEORGETOWN, Del. - DELDOT announced the closure of South Bedford Street between Zoar Road and Park Avenue.
Officials say the road closure will start July 23 through Sep. 5 (weather permitting) for construction work on the proposed roundabout at the intersection of South Bedford Street and Arrow Safety Road.
DELDOT listed the following detours:
- Motorists (non-truck) traveling southbound on South Bedford Street will turn left onto Park Avenue, right onto Cedar Lane, right onto Wood Branch Road, followed by a right onto Zoar Road to return to South Bedford Street.
- Motorists (non-truck) traveling northbound on Zoar Road will turn left onto South Bedford Street, right onto US 113, followed by a right onto US 9/West Market Street to return to South Bedford Street at the Georgetown Circle.
- Local traffic (non-truck) wishing to access South Bedford Street north of Arrow Safety Road from northbound US 113 will need to continue on US 113 northbound, turning right onto US 9/West Market Street, returning to South Bedford Street at the Georgetown Circle.
Truck Detours:
- Truck traffic on westbound US 9 that would normally use Truck Route 9: turn left onto SR 30/Gravel Hill Road, right onto Zoar Road, exit the roundabout onto Speedway Road, turn right onto US 113, returning to the western end of Truck Route 9 at Arrow Safety Road.
- Truck traffic that would normally travel eastbound on Truck Route 9: Follow US 113 and turn east onto Wood Branch Road, then take an immediate right onto Speedway Road, exit the roundabout onto Zoar Road, then turn left on SR 30/Gravel Hill Road, returning to US Route 9.