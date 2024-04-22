FENWICK ISLAND, DE.- A portion of a Fenwick Island road is slated to close later in April.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says Lighthouse Road between Dukes Road and Coastal Highway will close from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting April 30th through May 1st for milling and paving operations.
Detours will be in place during the work.
Drivers on Route 54 eastbound will take Dukes Avenue to 142nd Street in Maryland, turn left onto Coastal Highway northbound, and arrive back at Route 54 in Delaware.
On Route 1 southbound, drivers will continue into Maryland, turn right onto 142nd Street, turn right onto Dukes Avenue, and arrive at Route 54 in Delaware.
Drivers on Route 1 northbound in Maryland will turn left onto 142nd Street, turn right onto Dukes Avenue, and arrive at Route 54 in Delaware.