The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will close the median at the intersection of Route 50 (Ocean Gateway) and Old Railroad Road beginning Monday, March 2, as part of a safety and traffic improvement project in Hebron.
The closure will allow crews to install concrete islands at the intersection of Route 50 and Old Railroad Road.
The work is part of a broader improvement project that includes installing a new traffic signal, along with updated signage and pavement markings. The full intersection project is expected to be completed by June 12, weather permitting.
The administration’s contractor, Traffic Systems Inc., will work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Motorists can expect message boards and orange construction drums to guide traffic safely through the area.