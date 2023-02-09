BISHOPVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration expects to commence a pipe replacement project on MD 568 (Hatchery Road) in Bishopville next week.
The work is scheduled to begin Monday, February 13th at 9 a.m. and conclude by Monday, February 20th, weather permitting.
Traffic will be detoured around the project limits via Maryland and Delaware roadways. Temporary traffic signs and reflective barrels will be placed to alert and guide motorists through the detour.
MDOT SHA officials remind motorists that the side of the road is a dangerous place. Cold winter months can take a toll on vehicle performance and operating systems, causing mechanical breakdown. Prevent breakdowns by ensuring all critical systems are in proper working order. Disabled drivers should dial #77 and try to move as far off the road as possible.