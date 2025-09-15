Robbery at country store in Milford under investigation

MILFORD, Del. - Police are investigating a knife-point robbery at Shawnee Country Store.
Delaware State Police say on the afternoon of Sept. 14th, a suspect robbed the store located at 6994 Shawnee Road. Investigators say two employees and a customer were inside the store when the suspect jumped over the counter and displayed a knife. He reportedly demanded an employee open the register, stole cash, and fled the scene.
Troopers say no one was hurt during the robbery.
Detectives are working with neighboring agencies to determine if this incident may be connected to other recent robberies.