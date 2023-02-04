SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has issued a warning for motorists traveling on US 13 Business northbound and southbound at Isabella Street in Salisbury. Due to an overnight crash, the traffic signal at the intersection is non-operational, causing interruptions in the usual turn movements.
According to MDOT SHA, the right turn movement from US 13 north and southbound will remain open. However, there will be no left turns permitted. The center turn lanes on US 13 Business will also be closed in this area to prevent crossover movements.
To ensure smooth traffic flow, MDOT SHA crews have placed temporary stop signs, traffic barriers, and trucks equipped with arrow boards in the center turn lane. The crews will also be monitoring the area throughout the weekend to make sure all traffic control devices stay in place and are functioning properly.
MDOT SHA is working towards restoring the signalized intersection by the end of the week, weather permitting. Motorists are advised to plan their trips accordingly and follow the temporary traffic control devices in place at the intersection.